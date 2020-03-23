Late night attack on bus in Louth condemned

Sinn Féin Councillor Pearse McGeough has condemned an attack on a late night bus as it was going through Castlebellingham.

Cllr McGeough said: “the Bus Éireann was attacked on Sunday night with stones being thrown at it resulting in a window being smashed. This was a reckless activity carried out by a group of about three youths aged between 14 and 16. It endangered not only the passengers on the bus but also the driver.”

After speaking to someone who witnessed the attack, Cllr McGeough said “the dog waste bins were also emptied of their contents which are usually in small plastic bags and I understand these bags were thrown at vehicles as they passed through the village.

"This is moronic behaviour in a quiet village by a few youths out to cause trouble because they haven’t the wit to do something positive for their community during this time.”

Cllr McGeough also had a message for parents in the area.

"We are in the midst of a public health emergency, a crisis never before seen in this country and we are asked to do one simple thing – stay at home and keep your family safe. These youths are all minors, are your children at home where they should be? There are no youth clubs or football clubs or extra-curricular activities happening at the minute so your family should all be present in your home. Are they? If they are not then where are they?”

“People are already afraid and worried about what is happening and just this evening we have three times the number of cases of Covid19 in Louth than we had just 5 days ago. (13 cases confirmed this evening) How dare these youths put my health and the health of the people of Castlebellingham and Louth at risk by not following public health guidelines? They need to cop themselves on and their parents need to take them to task and take their parental responsibilities seriously.”