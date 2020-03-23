PHOTO: Covid-19 test centre in Dundalk under construction

A test centre for Covid-19 is currently being constructed at Dundalk IT.

As this photo shows, builders are currently preparing what looks like a drive-through testing facility with adjoining prefabricated buildings at the car park beside the old Carroll's factory building at the Dublin Road campus.

The HSE have yet to confirm the site, but, in a statement to the Democrat, DkIT said they have been in discussions with the HSE about supporting the response.

“Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) is in discussions with representatives in the Health Service Executive (HSE) around how it may be able to support the HSE’s national response to the Covid-19 outbreak.”

A number of such test facilities are being built right across the country as efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 intensify.