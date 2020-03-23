Dundalk poet pens reflective piece on impact of coronavirus crisis

Well-known local poet Noel Sharkey has written a poem that delves into the feelings of fear and anxiety that many are feeling right now amid the coronavirus outbreak.



Despite the tone, the reflective piece is ultimately optimistic, proving the resilience of all of us in the face of such pressures and stresses.

COVID 19

We know your heart is cruel and cold –

We’re aware of your relentless pace and tread;

Attacking our vulnerable, taking our sick and old –

Nor allowing us time to venerate our dead.

Wherever you deign to stop and strike

You cause sickness, hurt and strife;

You can even take me if you like –

I’ve enjoyed most moments in my life.

You can stop us receiving each sacrament –

You can even prevent us going to mass;

We’re now well aware of your every intent,

But we know your time will pass.

For as long as lovers embrace and kiss –

As long as children play and sing;

However you try to stymie moments such as this

There’s no permanence you can bring.

So continue weaving your sordid tale –

We will eventually exorcise your ghost

It’s not those who inflict who will prevail –

But those who endure the most.

Whether your duration is months, or longer –

No matter how much you cause us suffering and pain;

We will emerge from this trial ever stronger

And humankind will rise again.