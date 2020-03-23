Dundalk man in Italy: 'Life under lockdown is becoming new normal'

By Barry Sheelan, in Sardinia, Italy

Today (Monday) marks two weeks since the national lockdown was announced by the Italian government. As of this afternoon, there have been 367 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus here on the island of Sardinia, and a total of 8 people have now died due to the virus.

Following restrictions in place since March 10th, we can only leave our homes in order to go grocery shopping, for medical reasons, or for essential work. Supermarkets follow strict distancing measures, and we must queue outside in order to enter on a basis of one out, one in.

Following new restrictions, announced over the weekend, most factories have also been forced to close - only those who can produce essential goods can remain open. Many textile factories across Italy have diversified, and are now producing face masks in order to meet the demand nationwide, and as such, can stay open.

We are also now strongly advised against going for walks and runs outside, and some individual cities and towns in Sardinia have even outlawed this completely. Others stipulate that you must stay within a 250-metre radius of your home.

Police continue to patrol the streets, stopping people in order to verify that they have a justified reason to be out and about. When we’re out, we must carry a self-declaration form that states, among other things, the reasons for travel, that you’re not currently under quarantine, or positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus. This must always be accompanied by photo ID.

The Police were also recently joined by the Italian military in performing these checks.

Following Italian Prime Minister Conte’s emergency decree on March 10th, it is now against the law to be travelling, either on foot or by car, without a valid justification. Any member of the public found to be in defiance of this law, risk being fined €206, and any repeat offenders risk up to three months imprisonment.

Undeterred by these strict measures, small numbers of people unfortunately still continue to meet in groups, or to leave their homes without a valid reason. Daily, we hear news of people being reported to the Police and fined. It is constantly reinforced that these people are putting everyone at risk.

The precautions advised by governments and health organisations aren’t there just to protect ourselves from the COVID-19 virus, but in order to protect those in our community that are most at risk. These people may not fare so well if they contract the virus.

At home, my wife and I are coming to terms with what’s going on - life under lockdown is becoming the new normal. We now spend the majority of our time reading, writing, playing music, studying, and cooking.

Our Saint Patrick’s Day consisted of a two-hour long Skype video chat with my family, accompanied by a few beers, and some tunes played on the guitar. Just because we’re isolated, it doesn’t mean that we’re alone. Family, friends, and community, are the reason why we are going through this tough period of social distancing.

Despite the negativity I see on the news every day, I remain optimistic that everything will be alright. This feeling is helped by the great community spirit in the town where I live. It’s worth noting that even the smallest act of kindness can go a long way to making us feel more connected. Just because we’re keeping a distance, doesn’t mean we can’t smile and wave to our neighbours, or be kind to others.

