Louth councillor brands spike in public crowds as 'dangerous and reckless'

At Monday morning’s Louth County Council meeting local councillor Antóin Watters raised numerous issues of people not social distancing and reckless behaviour by members of the public over the weekend.

Sinn Fein Cllr Watters stated that the Council needed to do more on the issue and that urgent action was needed.

Cllr Watters raised the issue following pictures circulating on social media and on mainstream media showing crowds attending beaches, mountain walks and local villages.

Cllr Watters said: "Over the weekend I have been inundated with calls from concerned constituents who are extremely worried about the situation. Some people are being barricaded into their houses as cars are blocking the gates due to the sheer number of visitors to the area showing a total disregard for the health of those around them. This is totally unacceptable. I would again call for people to heed the advice given and stay at home and stay safe.”



The Council have said they are following the guidelines from the National Public Health Emergency Team but “obviously this is not being heeded by all so it’s not working.”



Cllr Watters also raised the need to address the issue of large numbers of people congregating at local beaches.

"We all like to enjoy a walk on the beach but the crowds flocking to them are scary. I made the suggestion of closing part of the car park to try and reduce the numbers but the Council were hesitant to make the change. At the moment, closing them totally may have to be considered to curb this reckless behaviour."

The Emergency Team is due to meet tomorrow and Cllr Watters has asked the Council to request further direction and action from them.



“What is happening now is dangerous and reckless and can not be allowed to continue. We are all supposed to be in this together but that is not happening.”