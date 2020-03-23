Local vacancies: Accounts administrator

REQUIRED

An experienced and reliable accounts administrator with computer knowledge on a part-time basis with a view to possible full time.

Flexible roll working arrangement for the right candidate



REQUIRED

A reliable person to help out in a plant nursery with sales etc on a part-time basis or full time

Training will be provided to the right candidate

If interested please send CV to Dundalk Democrat, Williamsons Mall, BOX NO 1256

or call 087 2178929