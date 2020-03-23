Deaths in Dundalk - Monday, March 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Monica Boland (née O'Reilly) of Belfry Crescent, Dundalk/ Abbeylara, Longford

Peacefully, in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Moorehall Lodge, Ardee after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Beloved wife of Harry, mother of Peter, Attracta, Margaret, Emmet and the late Kevin; grandmother of Oisín, Síofra, Luc, Nina, Ciara and Hannah. Sister of Mgr. Peter O’Reilly and predeceased by her sisters Maureen, Brigid, Ena and Carmel and brothers Terence, Thomas and Ned. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Because of recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Monica’s funeral was held in private. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but could not, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “Condolences”.

A memorial service for Monica will be held in July to celebrate her wonderful life.

Please remember in your prayers the wonderful staff and residents of Moorehall Lodge during this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Pat McKenna of Green Road, Dromiskin

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after been lovingly been cared for by the staff of Louth County Hospital and Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. 22nd March 2020. Pat much loved husband of Carmel née Lynch and dear father of Jim, Orla, Anthony, Aiden and grandfather of Áine, John, Olive, Tom, Claire, Niall, Brian, Conor, Kate, and Patrick and brother of Owen. Pat will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son in law Charles Ross, daughters in law Joan, Caroline, Briege, sisters-in-law Briege and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Pat’s Funeral will take place privately. His family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences.

The death has occurred of Maureen Coogan (née McDonnell) of Drive One Muirhevnamor, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the love and tender care of The Louth Co. Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Terry, She will be sadly missed by her loving family daughter Rosemary, sons David and Paul, daughter in-law Shirley, grandaughter Aimie, sister in-law, Phyllis, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Moira Ogle (née Conachy) of Marian Park and formerly Lurgangreen, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Robert and dear mother of Mary, Ann, John, Robert, Kay, Brendan, Neil and the late Briege, who predeceased her by just 37 days and James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

An update will be published here on Monday afternoon.