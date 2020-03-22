Dundalk company offering free coffee to healthcare workers at drive-thru

The new Brew Crew Café Drive-thru is offering free coffee breaks to working Healthcare staff who are in the frontline of the battle with COVID-19, at their new Drive-thru facility at Mourneview Garage, Dublin Road, Dundalk.

The new Drive-thru is specially geared to provide a safe environment for ordering Barista Coffee and Healthy Snacks from the comfort and safety of your own car.

The company have included a cashless option while adapting their offering to ensure everybody has an opportunity to enjoy a special, stress free experience, in a COVID-19 Safe environment

Adrian Conlon of Brew Crew said: "Our Team are passionate about what they do, believe that the amazing Coffee is only part of the experience and that by putting this facility in place will offer a much needed respite to the even more amazing front line people in the battle with COVID-19, the Private Car being the safest mobile environment. We hope to sustain this service in the difficult weeks and months ahead. All are welcome"