Urgent call for social distancing in Blackrock after swell in crowds

The Blackrock Tidy Towns group have urgently called for people to adhere to social distancing in the village after a spike in crowds at the promenade and beach in recent days.

Taking to Facebook the group pleaded with people, saying:

"It has been brought to our attention that the Gardai are concerned at the number of people walking in Blackrock.

"The need for social distancing can not be adhered to, with large numbers walking the promenade and beach. In the interests of public well being it is incumbent on all of us to follow the guidelines of the HSE on the issue.

"Also, parents with children and young teens need to know where they are and impress upon them the importance of social distancing and why they should not congregate in groups at this time."