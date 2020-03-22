Covid-19

BREAKING: Two new Louth Covid-19 cases reported

David Lynch

David Lynch

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a patient diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has died.

The patient is a male, in the east of the country, with an underlying health condition.

 

There have now been four Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 121 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, with two new cases in Louth as at 1:00pm, Sunday 22 March.

 

There are now 906 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

 

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

 

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 20 March (712 cases), reveals;

 

·         Of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

·         The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

·         211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

·         Of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

·         159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

·         Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 101 cases (14%)

·         There is now at least one confirmed case of Covid-19 in every county in Ireland

 

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 44%, close contact accounts for 23% and travel abroad accounts for 33%. 

 

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

 

“I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of the patient who died today.

 

“Cases confirmed today were most likely exposed to Covid-19 prior to the introduction of the public health measures implemented on Friday, 13 March.

 

“It is vital that everyone complies with the public health advice on hand and cough hygiene, working from home where possible and practising social distancing of 2 metres.

 

“Public health doctors carrying out contact tracing are advising that confirmed cases are now reporting fewer contacts, which is an encouraging sign that people are following the public health guidance.

 

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone adhering to public health advice. You are actively helping flatten the curve and limit the spread of Covid-19.

 

“Anyone waiting to be tested should act as though their test is positive and should self-isolate now, while they await testing and results.”

 

 

Case analysis as at midnight Friday, 20 March - Source: HSPC
     

Total number of cases

712

  

Total number hospitalised

211

30%

Total number admitted to ICU

17

8%

Total number of deaths

4

  

Case fatality rate

0.6%

  

Total number of healthcare workers

159

  

Number clusters notified

35

  

Median age

44

  
     
     

Gender

Number

% of Total

Female

311

44%

Male

393

55%

Unknown

8

1%

Total

712

  
     
     

Age Group

Number

% of Total

< 1

3

1%

1 - 4

2

0%

5 - 14

12

2%

15 - 24

63

11%

25 - 34

127

22%

35 - 44

149

26%

45 - 54

132

23%

55 - 64

101

17%

65+

122

21%

Unknown

1

0%

Total

712

  
     

Transmission Classification

    

Community transmission

44%

 

Close contact with confirmed case

23%

  

Travel abroad

33%

  
     
     
     
     

Healthcare workers

    

Travel related

42

26%

No foreign travel

106

67%

Under investigation

11

7%

Total

159

  
     
     

Hospitalised by Age Group

    

< 5

2

1%

5 - 14

2

1%

15 - 24

13

6%

25 - 34

27

13%

35 - 44

22

10%

45 - 54

40

19%

55 - 64

34

16%

65+

71

34%
 

211

  
     

County

    

Carlow

<=5

0%

Cavan

<=5

1%

Clare

7

1%

Cork

101

14%

Donegal

<=5

1%

Dublin

402

56%

Galway

25

4%

Kerry

9

1%

Kildare

20

3%

Kilkenny

11

2%

Laois

6

1%

Letrim

<=5

0%

Limerick

15

2%

Longford

<=5

0%

Louth

11

2%

Mayo

<=5

0%

Meath

11

2%

Monaghan

<=5

0%

 