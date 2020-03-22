OPINION: Louth Cllr calling for protection and financial support for local media

By Cllr Emma Coffey

Keeping a (calm, accurate and soothing) sense of community and connection is more important now than ever!

The danger of fake news is not some future threat, it is happening now. Clearly the Covid-19 pandemic poses a serious threat to our local news coverage unless you and I continue our support and the government steps in to provide direct financial support.

We have seen mis information and fake information being published on all social media platforms during this crisis. Local newspapers and independent radio stations are the lifeblood of communities and independent journalism is the bedrock of our democracy.

Now more than ever we need to support local so that we can return to normality when this crisis passes.

During the last Government’s term a proposal to the introduction of a Public Service Broadcast Fund was supported by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment this included fund allocation for print media and for content for independent radio.

This was never implemented by the then Government . Up until now local radio stations and newspapers have been producing news and current affairs content without any State support and without the advertising revenue that larger, national stations have access to. This is no longer feasible.

The Public Service Broadcast Fund would address this.

Whilst Minister Bruton has waived the license fee for local radios for 6 months, this will not stem the growing fear that hundreds of jobs could be lost in the local new sector and a vital cog in disseminating important information lost unless decisive steps are taking before we lose our talent and local communities lose a vital service.