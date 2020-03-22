Dundalk store donates alcohol hand gel, hand wash and wipes to local ambulance service

McEvoys department store in Dundalk have been praised by the Dundalk Ambulance Service for donating much-needed alcohol hand gel, hand wash and wipes.

The local ambulance service took to social media to thank the shop for the vital supplies.

McEvoys took to Facebook to say they were "honoured" to be able to help.

"We're very honoured to be able to help Dundalk Ambulance Service during these hard times. We're all in this together, stay safe."