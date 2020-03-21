Coast guard

North Louth rescue effort on Slieve Foy to retrieve injured walker

Carlingford

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Picture: @CarlingfordIRE

Greenore Coast Guard were called out today along with coast guard helicopter Rescue 116 and supported by the local Gardai and a HSE ambulance to Slieve Foy in Carlingford, where a walker was reportedly injured and needed to be transferred from the mountain to a waiting ambulance in Carlingford.

According to sources, the walker's injuries are not serious.