Appeal issued to help find missing barn owl in Dundalk

An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing barn owl in the Dundalk area.

Patrik Molcan issued the appeal on Facebook today, posting:

"Looking for help with finding our barn owl, lost this afternoon in Rockfield Court area .

"Her name is Whiskey and she is scared.

"If you will see her please contact me Patrik Molčan."

If anyone spots the owl, they can email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie