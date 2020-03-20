Missing
Appeal issued to help find missing barn owl in Dundalk
An appeal has been launched to help trace a missing barn owl in the Dundalk area.
Patrik Molcan issued the appeal on Facebook today, posting:
"Looking for help with finding our barn owl, lost this afternoon in Rockfield Court area .
"Her name is Whiskey and she is scared.
"If you will see her please contact me Patrik Molčan."
If anyone spots the owl, they can email editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie
