Dundalk mum opens up about fears for ill daughter amid Covid-19 outbreak

Jennifer Devlin, a local mother of three, is among many families right now that are living in constant worry amid the Covid-19 crisis. Ebony, Jennifer’s eldest daughter, is one of many immuno-compromised people who is vulnerable to catching the virus, which could prove to be deadly.

Speaking of the current situation with social isolation becoming the norm for the general public, Jennifer shared her worries about the possibility of Ebony contracting the virus.

“I’m terrified of Ebony getting sick, as her immune system is very weak”.

In regards to having access to supplies as a household, whether it be food shopping or medication for Ebony, the family are taking extra precautions in these worrying times.

“We are shopping online at the moment. I’m only going out for necessities, but we have to leave the house three times a week for dialysis, this keeps her alive until she gets a transplant. Ebony says she feels like she is in jail, jokingly.”

“If I need medication, I ring ahead, they are ready, I’m in and out in a few minutes while keeping my distance, I actually look like a crazy woman”.

Living in confined isolation for the sake of trying to keep Ebony safe is challenging as expected, however, her brother and sister cautiously try to get out for fresh air frequently as a distraction.

“Ebony can only leave for her treatment. Her brother and sister can go for a walk, but they are very mindful of keeping their distance from others. We still keep the outings few and far between”.

Speaking about the current situation and how members of the general public can be weary, particularly concerning elderly and immunocompromised people, Jennifer is direct in saying: “Please listen to the advice from the HSE. If you do not need to be out, STAY AT HOME, think of others. If possible, leave your children fully supervised at home while you get your message, do not let the children mix with other children. Of course, they need to get outdoors, but just stick together in your family unit, it really is a matter of life or death.”

Despite a period of further uncertainty for Jennifer, Ebony and the rest of their family they still manage to keep as hopeful and positive as possible.

“The message from Ebony is to stay positive, be mindful of others and be kind to each other.”