Hope for Dundalk FC fans as new date for League of Ireland return announced

A target of the weekend beginning June 19 is the date for Dundalk FC fans hoping to see Airtricity League of Ireland action once again.

The FAI and the National League Executive Committee have announced that as the hoped-for date for the return of league football today.

During a tele-conference from FAI HQ at Abbotstown, it was revealed that the 2020 season is to finish on December 11 with a 27 game premier division schedule. The FAI Cup final set for November 1, while the EA Sports Cup has been deferred.