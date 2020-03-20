Dundalk girl's father reveals impact of Covid-19 restrictions

"She asks every morning if she has school and we tell her 'no school until the virus goes away', she takes everything in and even checks her pretend phone and tells us if there are new cases. We are so nervous she doesn’t see it - to her, it is just a virus getting in the way of her going to Oriel Park on a Friday night."

For Dundalk father Eamon Murphy, the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak is a source of extra worry and very real danger. His daughter, Zoe - who is well-known to so many across Dundalk due to the fundraising drive in recent years to enable her to get life-changing surgery in the US - is very much in the "at-risk" group. Eamon and Zoe's mother Lynda did not wait to act for the safety of their child.

"With Zoe's condition and her respiratory issues, we take things like this more seriously," explains Eamon, speaking to the Democrat via email. "We made the decision to take Zoe and her sisters out of school earlier than the closures because we see with other illnesses how quickly it can spread through schools."

The restrictions internationally, not just at home, have had an impact on Zoe and her progress following her operation in the US late last year.

"We had to cancel Zoe’s three private physio sessions a week, but we do our best at home to make sure she doesn’t miss out because we are at a very important time post-op. The hardest thing for us is that Dr. Park was due to come to Ireland from America in April and that would have been Zoe’s five-month SDR (Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy) check-up with him, but that has now been canceled, so we may have to do that appointment through Skype."

Eamon continues: "We also had an intensive physio session with SDR REHAB UK in Wales for April 12 which has to be postponed for now. Unfortunately, we can’t take a break from physio, so we need to become physiotherapists ourselves through this because it’s a crucial stage for Zoe’s post-op recovery, we have learned a lot over the last two years and it’s now time to put it to practice."

However, according to Eamon, Zoe is not backward in coming forward in telling her parents what needs to be done.

"The good thing is Zoe totally understands and will tell us if we haven’t done enough stretches or what physio she wants to do at a time, for a 3-year-old she is so compliant with us when it’s physio time, I guess she just wants to be that dancer like her sisters."

Despite everything, Eamon sees some positives.

"With being at home together we have been able to fully potty train Zoe, which for someone with cerebral palsy we always worried would be an issue. She sits at the table and does home school with her sisters which she loves and somehow she ends up being the teacher!"

The support of the local community over the past few years has meant the Murphys have access to the equipment Zoe needs to keep her progress going as much as possible from home.

"Through all the intensive therapies we have done, we have become very good at knowing what stretches and exercises she needs, it also give her sisters the opportunity to join in so it becomes more fun and playtime than just typical physiotherapy. Zoe is just so happy and very, very funny, so she has us laughing from morning to night, she never complains and even puts her sisters in their place."

Eamon cannot praise the local support highly enough, especially the understanding from his employer and Lynda's too in recent weeks. They'll try and do their bit to support those that may struggle now.

"PayPal has stepped in and understood our situation and with Zoe being high risk they have given Zoe’s mum Lynda to change to work from home.

"I have worked from home for eBay since we got Zoe’s diagnosis so it’s a huge relief we don’t have to worry about job security while being safe for Zoe.

"Watching the crisis unfold over the world shows a lot of people may not have that job security, it looks like a lot of local businesses will have to close, some temporarily and some permanently, so in order to give back a little to those who helped us when we needed it, we will be sharing local business updates through Zoe’s social media to remind people we need to help each other.

"It may not be much but if we can get as many eyes as possible on local businesses through Zoe’s social media than every little helps."