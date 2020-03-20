Fitzpatrick praises efforts of Louth GAA among others during Covid-19 crisis in Dáil

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has praised the efforts undertaken by Louth GAA to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Fitzpatrick was speaking in the Dáil yesterday where it passed the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Bill, emergency legislation that forms part of the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calling on the community to continue doing its part to help stop the spread of the virus, Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"I urge all in society to look out for one another, to help those in need and, most importantly, to follow the guidelines laid out by our health officials to keep safe from the virus.

"I praise the older generation, in particular, for their efforts at this time. Yet again, they are leading by example. Despite being the group of people most at risk from the virus, they are leading the fight against it. They, more than most, need our full support at this time and I urge people to look out for their elderly neighbours.

"In this regard, I am delighted with the effort of Louth GAA, which has offered its services to the HSE. This includes full support from all the clubs and their 12,000 members.

"They are making their halls and clubhouses available to the HSE, as well as the services of their members, who include plumbers, electricians, carpenters, tilers, mechanics, shopkeepers, bakers, accountants, solicitors, taxi drivers and couriers, to name but a few."

Fitzpatrick also heaped praise on healthcare workers, saying:

"It is important that we acknowledge the heroic efforts of our health staff, who are putting their lives at risk to save others. No other word could describe their effort, and I am in awe of their skill and commitment to their profession.

"I must also praise the heroic work of our gardaí, Army, educators, welfare staff and other front-line staff who have gone to extraordinary efforts at this time to ensure our citizens are kept safe."

Recognising the hardship many local businesses are going through at the moment, Deputy Fitzpatrick said:

"The past number of weeks have been particularly difficult for the many businesses directly affected by the virus. We have all heard of the many job losses and the impact on many businesses throughout the country. Some of the measures we are considering will go a small way towards helping those most affected but, in reality, they will not go far enough.

"Unfortunately, many businesses and jobs will be lost, and the only way to help such people is to put in place the right structures to help build new, sustainable jobs and businesses in the future.

"In this regard, we as a society must work together as a team and help one another. We must support local businesses in our communities and help them get back on their feet. We all worked through the previous recession and I firmly believe we can get through this if we help and support one another.

"The Government must support the business community and put in place real support that will help them survive and grow. We are ready to put political differences to one side and to work together in order that the country can beat the virus."

The Dáil passed the emergency legislation yesterday without a vote.