Fishmonger murder trial put into next list of fixed dates

The jury in the trial of a fishmonger accused of murdering his partner is no longer required and the case has been put into the next list of fixed dates at the Central Criminal Court.

Edmundas Dauksa (50), of Castletown Road in Dundalk, Co Louth, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of his partner Ingrida Maciokaite (31) at Bridgewater Mews, Linenhall Street, Dundalk, Co Louth on September 18th, 2018.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the court today that it had been previously announced that no new jury trials would be commencing in the criminal courts until June 10 as a result of the coronavirus.

The judge suggested that Mr Dauksa's trial be put into the next list of fixed dates at the Central Criminal Court on March 30. Prosecution counsel Elva Duffy BL and defence counsel Michael Bowman SC agreed with this proposal. Mr Bowman said his client had previously been remanded in custody until that date.

Ms Justice Creedon said the registrar would contact the 12 members of the jury to inform them that they were no longer required. "The jury can be let go as they were never put in charge," she added.

On March 13, Ms Justice Creedon told the jury of five men and seven women that the trial was being adjourned until March 30 due to "matters concerning health” in the community and out of an abundance of caution. She said the trial would commence on March 30 and asked them to return to court on that date.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott empanelled the jury last week and told the jurors that Mr Dauksa was in a relationship with the deceased at the time and the matter before the court arose out of "some disagreements between them".

He said the accused and Ms Maciokaite are Lithuanian and were living in Dundalk where Mr Dauksa had a business selling shellfish. A number of witnesses in the trial, he said, would come from that community.