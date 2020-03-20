Dundalk teacher: 'Brave new world for teachers, students and families' amid Covid-19 crisis

Local teachers have been spreading the word around social media in recent days, offering to help parents and students with any educational questions or queries amid school closures nationwide due to Covid-19.

Many teaching staff at primary and secondary level have been offering this online support as a tool to help students in various subjects and levels, if needed, in an effort to maintain normality in such exceptional circumstances.

Local geography and Irish teacher Aoife Rafferty has been among the members of the teaching community offering her help in these trying times.

Speaking to the Democrat, she spoke about her feelings regarding the current situation and the efforts all educational staff have been offering lately.

“I think that support all over the country has been unbelievable so far, people who are off work are offering help to those in need, members of the public from pre-school teachers right up to 3rd level are doing their best to continue the day to teaching and learning most of which is being done online”.

The current situation has been a testing time for everyone involved, whether it is students living in uncertainty about state exams or teaching staff adjusting to the current situation of fully online teaching methods and resources.

“The last few days and the ones ahead are a brave new world for many teachers, students and families in terms of using technology to access learning and teaching online. Without a doubt, there have been many teething issues. This is the work of dedicated and driven teachers who are working meticulously in preparing clear lessons for their students online”.

The efforts that teaching staff are pouring into offering this resource is providing students with comfort and support as they adjust to the fully online method due to the school closures as Covid-19 spreads, therefore with the mutual cooperation, efforts will pay off when schools are given permission to reopen.

“Of course, this cannot be compared to the teaching and learning that takes place in classrooms, however with the support of parents and the commitment of students we can still provide teaching and learning online until schools reopen”, Aoife says.

With the announcement this morning stating that all Junior and Leaving Certificate students are to receive full marks in all oral and practical exams, which were due to commence next week, a sense of relief can be felt by both teaching staff and students as the focus can continue on aiming towards the written exams, with concerns presenting themselves- as expected in a time of such uncertainty.

Sixth year Colaiste Ris student Jack Murphy, speaking to the Democrat said: “I think on one hand it takes a lot of pressure off us students, but at the same time, I’m still concerned about how the bell curve and how they’re going to stick with it”.

This great initiative, which has been shown by teaching staff locally and nationally truly shows the community spirit in such tough times for many young people in the education system at the moment, says local teacher Aoife.

“The work and continued support that has been offered over the last few days has been remarkable”