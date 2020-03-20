Business

LIST: Dundalk and Louth businesses able to open with precautions

With a number of businesses in Dundalk and Louth able to take the necessary precautions and able to remain open, The Democrat has drawn up a list - which will be updated regularly - of those that are open for business at present:

*There may be restrictions with how some businesses can operate (deliveries only etc.)*

Watters Garden Sheds Ltd.
Eastern Electrical
Dunnes Stores, Marshes.
Brodigans Londis, Quay Street.
John Laverty, Motor Factors
Oak Tree Stables
Cafe Adelphi
Niall Clarke Oils
Crilly's, Ravensdale
Woodies
Home Store and More
Dundalk Foot Clinic, Roden Place.
New Woks Frying, Castletown Road.
Wogan Interiors and Carpets, Coes Road, Dundalk
Gus Kelly Butchers, Louth Village
Burger King, Marshes Shopping Centre
Sister Chips, omeath
Bakers takeaway, Carlingford
Durnan Pumps
Newgrange Motor Centre
Townhouse Restaurant
Supervalu Fairways
Centra Blackrock
McCormick's butchers
Deeside Country Store
AirsoftEire
Morgan Quality Seafood
Boyds Stores
Byrne and Maguire
Car - L - Parts
Avenue Veterinary Hospital

Staunton Office Supplies

Joha Vape
Prize Pets
McAteer's Food House
Conlon's Food Hall
The Asian Food Shop

Bellurgan Service Station

Victory's Centra, Dunleer

Skyhill saddlery, Dundalk

Mr Price

Rugs & Home, Clanbrassil street

Hoeys DIY, Exit 15, M1 Castlebellingham

Declan Curran Expert Electrics, Ardee

House of Murphy Dundalk, Furniture & Interiors Specialists

Fan Fruit Ltd

Barry's Shop, Grange & Omeath

Auto Assure Ltd

Kierans Takeaway

Connolly’s Pharmacy, Greenacres Shopping Centre, Avenue Road.
Flanagans, Dublin road
Barrack Street Butchers
Tony Kierans, butchers
McArdle Meats
Costcutters

Mace, Carrick Road

Dunleer Car Sales

L.M.Rice Trading Ltd, Mount Pleasant, Dundalk

Lisle de France

New Faces Beauty Clinic, Dublin Street

Londis, Castletown Road 

3rd Place Coffee Place, Market Square