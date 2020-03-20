Business
LIST: Dundalk and Louth businesses able to open with precautions
Local Business
With a number of businesses in Dundalk and Louth able to take the necessary precautions and able to remain open, The Democrat has drawn up a list - which will be updated regularly - of those that are open for business at present:
*There may be restrictions with how some businesses can operate (deliveries only etc.)*
Watters Garden Sheds Ltd.
Eastern Electrical
Dunnes Stores, Marshes.
Brodigans Londis, Quay Street.
John Laverty, Motor Factors
Oak Tree Stables
Cafe Adelphi
Niall Clarke Oils
Crilly's, Ravensdale
Woodies
Home Store and More
Dundalk Foot Clinic, Roden Place.
New Woks Frying, Castletown Road.
Wogan Interiors and Carpets, Coes Road, Dundalk
Gus Kelly Butchers, Louth Village
Burger King, Marshes Shopping Centre
Sister Chips, omeath
Bakers takeaway, Carlingford
Durnan Pumps
Newgrange Motor Centre
Townhouse Restaurant
Supervalu Fairways
Centra Blackrock
McCormick's butchers
Deeside Country Store
AirsoftEire
Morgan Quality Seafood
Boyds Stores
Byrne and Maguire
Car - L - Parts
Avenue Veterinary Hospital
Staunton Office Supplies
Joha Vape
Prize Pets
McAteer's Food House
Conlon's Food Hall
The Asian Food Shop
Bellurgan Service Station
Victory's Centra, Dunleer
Skyhill saddlery, Dundalk
Mr Price
Rugs & Home, Clanbrassil street
Hoeys DIY, Exit 15, M1 Castlebellingham
Declan Curran Expert Electrics, Ardee
House of Murphy Dundalk, Furniture & Interiors Specialists
Fan Fruit Ltd
Barry's Shop, Grange & Omeath
Auto Assure Ltd
Kierans Takeaway
Connolly’s Pharmacy, Greenacres Shopping Centre, Avenue Road.
Flanagans, Dublin road
Barrack Street Butchers
Tony Kierans, butchers
McArdle Meats
Costcutters
Mace, Carrick Road
Dunleer Car Sales
L.M.Rice Trading Ltd, Mount Pleasant, Dundalk
Lisle de France
New Faces Beauty Clinic, Dublin Street
Londis, Castletown Road
3rd Place Coffee Place, Market Square
