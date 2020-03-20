Deaths in Louth - Friday March 20 2020

The death has occurred of Grzegorz (Greg) Drabczak of Dundalk, Louth and late of Poland

Tragically on March 14, 2020. Predeceased by his father Jozef. Grzegorz will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his mum Stanislawa, sister Daria, partner Jackie, best friend Miroslaw, extended family, colleagues in Paypal & Civil Defence, a wide circle of close friends in Dundalk & Poland and by all who knew and loved him.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Grzegorz funeral will be held in private. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the Condolence section here.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk T: 042 93 34240.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Lennon of Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Blackrock, County Louth



On March 19, 2020 peacefully in the care of the staff in TLC Carton House nursing home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Annette and loving dad to Ken, Fionuala, Rory and the late Eoil, sadly missed by his loving wife, sons and daughter, daughter-in-law Angela, son-in-law Donal, grandchildren Saoirse and Orla, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book here or send on condolences by traditional manner.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Luke’s Hospital Rathgar.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Frances Walsh (née O'Neill) of Brookville Park, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Kilkee, Co. Clare



On March 19 2020, peacefully after a long illness. Frances, predeceased by her sister Anne. Beloved wife of Liam and loving mother of Siobhan and Ann Marie.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons-in- law Andrew and Adrian, grandchildren, Ryan, Cameron, Zach, Tadhg and Sadhbh, sisters Sr. Mary and Nuala, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government advice regarding public gatherings Frances' Funeral will take place privately for family in St. Peter’s Church, Drogheda. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section here.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimers Society.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Maguire late of Ashling Close, Old County Road, Crumlin, Dublin / Templeogue, Dublin / Clogherhead, Louth

On March 15, 2020 suddenly at home. Michael (Mick) late of Ashling Close, Old County Road, Crumlin and formerly of Rushbrook Park, Templeogue.

Beloved husband of the late Marie and loving father of David and Graham. Sadly missed by his loving sons, his brother Jackie, sister Peggy, daughter in law Helen, grandchildren David, Noel, Tuesday and Yasmin, relatives and friends.

In line with government/HSE advice to ensure the safety of Michael’s relatives and friends, his funeral will be strictly private. A memorial service will be held at a later stage.

Those of you who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to restrictions cannot , please if you wish to leave a personal message in the condolences section here . All enquires to Massey Bros 01 4541666

May he rest in peace