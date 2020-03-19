Roads
REPORT: Emergency services at scene of incident near Castlebellingham
According to reports, emergency services, including gardai, fire brigade and ambulance personnel are at the scene of an incident on the Station Road near Castlebellingham this afternoon.
The road is currently blocked with emergency services on scene.
Nearby, there are additional reports of a car on fire at the entrance to the Bellingham Green housing estate in the village.
More as we get it.
