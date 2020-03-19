Dundalk court hears man doesn't ordinarily drink after arrest for public order offences

A 32-year-old man arrested for public order offences, doesn't ordinarily drink and was out celebrating the birth of his second child, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The court was told Mohamed Kaloga of Riverside Drive, Red Barns Road, Dundalk was observed acting in a threatening and aggressive manner, and was in an intoxicated state on Park Street, Dundalk shortly before 3am on November 29th last.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan struck out the charge after €200 was handed into court for the Turas Counselling Service.