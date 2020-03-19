Dundalk cafe owner: ‘I don’t think there’s one person who knows when we’re going to be able to open again’

“Monday to Friday, everything was normal. The courthouse across from us was working as normal, all the solicitors were working in town. Business was just as normal; except, the conversation had changed, it was all about Covid-19.”

Alan Graham, owner of 23 Seats cafe on Earl Street in Dundalk, is speaking to the Democrat by phone from his home on Castle Road. Barely a week has gone by since the closure of businesses such as his own right across the town and country. His reflection on the days leading up to that closure reads like something from a science fiction book.

We are all now living in a Covid-19 world. The before Covid-19 world seemed a much easier and carefree place. That’s no longer the case.

On Monday morning Dublin-born Alan took the dog for a walk down to the social welfare office to hand in an unemployment form.

“The only information I got was to print off that Covid-19 unemployment form, which is basically all I’ve done," Alan explains.

“I told all the staff (in 23 Seats) to do the same because I really don’t know when we’re going to be open again. At least everyone is getting something into their pockets - it’s better than getting nothing.”

He says the last few days have seemed like “Christmas week”, he’s lost track of what day it is, he adds, dryly.

He’s trying to make the best out of a bad situation though.

“I’m just keeping busy. I’m going in and out of the cafe every day. I’m doing a bit of painting, putting a few pictures up - general maintenance. Doing stuff that I’d just not have time normally to do.”

Time is something he, like so many others working in the service industry, have plenty of all of a sudden.

“I don’t think there’s one person who knows when we’re going to be able to open again,” Alan adds forebodingly.

“It could all sort itself all out in a few weeks, (and) as soon as we get the green light, the doors will be open.”

Alan looks back on the last week, a lot has changed very quickly.

“On Saturday, when we noticed a huge reduction of business, at about 3pm I thought about it seriously, about risking myself, the staff and the customers.”

He made a difficult decision, before many others, to close the doors - effectively putting himself, his wife and his staff out of work.

“I just thought, ‘I’m not social distancing (myself) working here’, so if this thing is going to work, I’m not helping, so I need to make a stand here and the stand on it was to close the doors.”

He has no time for the few that flouted that risk - including one local pub, in particular.

“I heard about that pub, it’s irresponsible for them and their punters going in there.

“That is a ‘f**k it, it’ll be grand’ attitude,” Alan says angrily.

What about the short term, is there any way of altering the business to try and continue on in some way?

“Unfortunately, we’re in the business that you have to have hand-to-hand contact with people - we can't email you a coffee or email you a wrap!

“I got an offer from a crowd, where we can use their services for free for the delivery. I just thought ‘it’s a couple of sandwiches and coffee’, it is not going to sustain anything, there’s no point doing probably less than €100 (in trade each day).”

For now, he’s looking at the bigger picture.

“The supermarkets are still open, everyone has a kitchen in their house or apartment, so make the use of it so stay out of harm's way.”

How is he getting by financially, at the moment?

“The only things that are open are supermarkets, so I’m just buying the bare necessities. The pubs aren’t open - so there’s a great reason not to spend money. So the less things that are open, the less chance you have to spend money. So we’re living very thriftily.”

The announcement that banks were offering mortgage holidays to those hurt by the Covid-19 crisis was a “huge relief” Alan says.

“You’re making do. There’s still a bit of money in the account. Good news came yesterday from the banks giving everyone a break from their mortgages for the next few months - that’s a huge relief. Let's hope utilities companies follow suit.

“That was a huge weight off the shoulders, because in a week’s time at the start of the month when it is mortgage day and rent day, I honestly hadn’t a clue how I was going to come up with it. That’s a huge relief.”

Despite the hardship and obvious worry, Alan seems optimistic, and ready to do what he must. There’s absolutely no question of folding up the tent and hitting the road.

“If we tread water thinly enough, we’ll get through it.”