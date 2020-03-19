Ardee to be affected by water disruption due to mains repairs today

Irish Water say parts of Ardee will be affected today by water supply disruptions today due to mains repairs taking place.

According to Irish Water, mains repairs may cause supply disruptions to Ferdia Park, Ardee and surrounding areas in Co. Louth.

There will be a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Works are scheduled to take place until 6pm on 19 March.

Irish Water say they recommend that users allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for the supply to fully return.