Gardaí seek assistance of children in Louth to colour in 'ruff' looking dog

An Garda Síochána have asked children to help out while the schools are closed, by paying a visit to their Children's Corner and helping colour in one of their Garda Dogs!

The Children's Corner is a section on An Garda Síochána's website that might just come in very helpful for parents who have children stuck inside, while the Covid-19 crisis is ongoing.

An Garda Síochána invited children yesterday to help out in a post on their Facebook page, saying "this Garda Dog is a bit ruff looking - give it some much-needed colour!"

You can download the above image here

There are full colouring books available to download on An Garda Síochána's website, in their Children's Corner. Have a look here.

There is also have some information in the Children's Corner about how children can stay safe online and what to do if they think they are being cyber-bullied. The link to this information is here.