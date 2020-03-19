An Garda Síochána
Gardaí seek assistance of children in Louth to colour in 'ruff' looking dog
An Garda Síochána
Gardaí seek assistance of children in Louth to colour in ruff looking dog
An Garda Síochána have asked children to help out while the schools are closed, by paying a visit to their Children's Corner and helping colour in one of their Garda Dogs!
The Children's Corner is a section on An Garda Síochána's website that might just come in very helpful for parents who have children stuck inside, while the Covid-19 crisis is ongoing.
An Garda Síochána invited children yesterday to help out in a post on their Facebook page, saying "this Garda Dog is a bit ruff looking - give it some much-needed colour!"
You can download the above image here
There are full colouring books available to download on An Garda Síochána's website, in their Children's Corner. Have a look here.
There is also have some information in the Children's Corner about how children can stay safe online and what to do if they think they are being cyber-bullied. The link to this information is here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on