Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, March 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Owen Garvey 26 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

At Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Lily (Elizabeth). Predeceased by his son John (Ascot), parents Winifred and John, sisters Patsy (Keenan) and Olive (McKeown) and Olive’s husband Peter. Owen will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter Miriam (Dullaghan), her husband Declan and their children Michelle, Anne-Marie, Eoin and Cathal, John’s wife Emilia and their children Michael and Jordan, daughter Lorraine (Ryan), her husband Colin and their son Cormac, son Paul, his wife Michelle and their children Joshua and Molly, sister Catherine (Todd) and her husband Dessie, Patsy’s husband Gerry, all extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at home on Thursday 19th March from 5 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in the Church of the Holy Redeemer, Dundalk, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Those who would like to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolences section below. No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Dundalk Branch, or a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Brian Morgan of Cherryvale Bay Estate, Dundalk

Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Ann (née Phelps) and dear dad of Geraldine, Annette and Damian. Predeceased by his parents, James and Mary, brothers Fr. Pat Morgan, James, Tommy and Gene, sister Maura. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, brother John, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Annie and Jeanette, sons in-law Raymond Watters and Derek Teather, daughter in-law Gemma, grandchildren Rachel, Megan, Conor, Emma, Aaron and Aoibheann, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements will be posted on Friday

