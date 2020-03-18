Covid-19

Some silver linings during the Covid-19 outbreak

Michaela O'Dea

Reporter:

Michaela O'Dea

Some Silver Linings during the Covis-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

Amid the uncertainty and apprehension that Covid-19 has veiled the earth in, here are some positive side effects of the virus.

     1.The canals in Venice are on lockdown, and the once barren waterways are rife with fish and swan activity.

      2. China, the manufacturing hub of the world's pollution levels have dropped since isolation and work from home measures were introduced. This is expected to save a further 77,000 lives alone in China.

      Coronavirus: Nasa images show China pollution clear amid slowdown https://t.co/6lebBFS1SG. WE MUST CHANGE- there is still time.

— jann arden (@jannarden) March 16, 2020

       3. Irish spirits have not been damaged due to the cancellation of St. Patrick's day. Instead, children have become         resourceful in their thinking and directing their own parades at home. 