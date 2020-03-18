Ó Murchú outlines volunteer services in Louth and national measures needed to cope with Covid-19

The volunteer work that is already being done by clubs and organisations across Louth has been commended by one local TD, who also asks that those seeking to offer their help or look for help, to contact Louth Volunteer Centre.

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú said in a statement today that “many local individuals and organisations, residents’ associations and sporting clubs such as Cooley Kickhams and na Piarsaigh are offering delivery and other services to older and more vulnerable people and this has to be celebrated."

Deputy Ó Murchú went on to advise people looking to get involved to contact Louth Volunteer Centre, a branch of Volunteer Ireland, the national volunteer development organisation and support body for all local Volunteer Centres and Volunteering Information Services in Ireland.

“I would ask anyone wanting to volunteer or seeking the help of volunteers to avail of the services of the Louth Volunteer Centre, who are coordinating this type of work. Their contact details can be found on volunteer.ie," advised Deputy Ó Murchú.

“I would also ask that other people running websites and facilities for people to volunteer would make use of networks that already exist", he continued, and added that, "I will be volunteering myself, while, like all Louth Sinn Féin representatives I will be available to help people with issues that may arise during this crisis."

Looking at the overall situation with Covid-19 and the measures that may have to be put in place, Ó Murchú outlined his party's perspective:

“Sinn Féin continues through our dealings with government, utility companies, banks, and financial institutions to ensure all supports are put in place for workers, families and businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 emergency.

"Those who have had the misfortune of losing their jobs, that have had their hours cut and have been forced out of employment to care for children must be supported.

“Whilst the changes that have been announced to the social welfare system are welcome, other changes may be required in the time ahead to ensure that economic hardship is averted.

"We need rent support for private renters, we need a moratorium on all evictions, a mortgage repayments holiday needs to be introduced from all lending institutions. We need a freeze in utility bills and disconnections from all providers.

"We also need Irish Water and the ESB to discontinue all non-essential maintenance to ensure that everyone has running water and working electricity during this period of uncertainty.

"It is essential that we adopt an all-island approach to this crisis. The measures being introduced to contain the spread of Covid-19 will only work if they are in place on both sides of the border.

"Private hospital capacity also needs to be made available to the State to ensure a rapid and collective approach to tackling Covid-19.

"We have limited capacity in our public hospitals, and while alternative settings of care are being identified and made available to treat patients, it is also important that private hospital capacity is at the ready.

“We all need to work together to get through this emergency and we will.”