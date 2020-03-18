REPORT: Three month payment holiday introduced for mortgage holders amid Covid-19 crisis

According to the Irish Independent, it is understood that all banks are set to freeze mortgage payments for a three month period for those impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Currently, AIB, Bank of Ireland and Ulster Bank have offered customers the opportunity to halt mortgage payments in light of the pandemic.

This decision is in light of many individuals locally and nationally being put out of work in order to stop the spread of the virus and easing the financial burden on people in these trying times.

It has also been announced that the contactless limit has been raised from €30 to €50 in order to limit the use of cash payments. This is an attempt to cut down on the possibility of the general public being contaminated by cash handling.