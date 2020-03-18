Dundalk company helping people and business to access food and drink in safest way

In light of current events, local firm Q-KANGAROO say they are doing their part to help ensure that the people of Dundalk have access to food and drink in the safest way possible.

Speaking to the Democrat, Business development manager Tim Murphy explained what they are doing.

"We are currently offering our services free of charge to any restaurant/cafe who wishes to onboard with us to continue serving their customers.



"If there is a particular store you have in mind, please let us know and we will do our best to reach out to them.



"With Q-KANGAROO, you have the ability to order and pay ahead without having to handle cash or stand in a queue, you can collect at your chosen time or now have it delivered to you.



"We ask that everyone follows HSE guidelines during this time, only if we work together we can get through this and we will get through this.".

Contact info@qkangaroo.com