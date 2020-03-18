Volunteers from all over Louth sign up as Self-Isolation Helpers

Volunteers from across Louth and the whole North East have flocked to offer their help to those in need in the community, through a new website, www.localsupport.ie

The temporary website, set up by Jonathan Randall, was created to support the community as people adjust to Covid-19.

It is being used to highlight offers and services which are being made available to people who have had to self-isolate.

As can be seen from the screen shot above, the website allows both volunteers and those needing help, share their details.

Individuals can use it to mark themselves as available to help. The plan is that they will be forwarded any requests for help that are received, and individuals will then be able to get in touch with them, if they wish.

Businesses can use it to publicise any free help they are offering. It is suggested they put their contact details in the 'message' box. Other types of advertising are not allowed on the website.

Community groups can use it to recruit volunteers. It is suggested they reply to offers already posted in the local area to engage with other volunteers.

It is indicated that the website will be removed and all its data purged once the worst of this virus is over.

Explaining the reasons for creating the website, Jonathan Randall says that:

"I am aware that there is a hashtag on Twitter used with a similar purpose, which I believe was started by Helen O'Rahilly.

"There were two issues with this that I could see. Firstly, the offers were very difficult to find - the nature of social media is that things quickly move along and old posts get forgotten. I thought a map of who's local to you might be more useful.

"Secondly, not everybody is on Twitter. (Yes, I appreciate not everybody is on this website either, but it's a step in the right direction!) Hopefully this website will inspire more people to look after their neighbours both online and offline.

"The other issue I'm aware of is that, while most of us would happily help someone who needed it, most people aren't comfortable asking for help. I hope the format of this website will make reaching out to somebody a little easier.

"To answer the question literally, I needed something to do because I'm a freelancer who's had a lot of cancellations this week, and if I wasn't making something I'd go up the wall!"

To find out more go to www.randall.ie/help