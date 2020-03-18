Dundalk Chamber of Commerce open to support business

Dundalk Chamber is open 9am to 5pm as normal and right through lunch Monday to Friday.

According to President Pat McCormick the office is adhering to social distancing.

"If you need Certificates of Origin or Shop Local Vouchers please call us in advance and we will have them prepared for you. Just call 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie"

Mr McCormick added: "If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact us. We are keeping our website updated so check out www.dundalk.ie for notices

"During these difficult times it is more important than ever that we stand together and support each other as much as possible."