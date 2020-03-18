LOUTH WEATHER: Finally! Some good news on the weather front...

Despite the great difficulties everyone is facing right now, it would appear that the weather could be taking a turn for the better.

According to Louth Weather today, "pleasant sunshine" could be on the card for parts of the local area today.

"After months of unsettled conditions dominated by the jetstream, The Atlantic and an endless succession of low-pressure systems, today sees high pressure finally take control of our weather. Dry. Cloudy this morning, but the cloud will break up as the day progresses, so all parts should see some pleasant sunshine by late afternoon. Light to moderate NW winds. Cool at just 8°C.

"Clear and dry tonight with light winds. Cold with temperatures dropping to -1°C.

Similar weather tomorrow."