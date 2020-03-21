The ancient wonders right here on our doorstep in County Louth

Dundalk and its hinterland is stippled with archaeological stuff. Truly it's everywhere in the town and out of the town. We’re so used to it that it’s peripheral to our lives. ‘You can’t eat the view’ my grandmother would say when strangers (looking over her half door) marvelled at the vista of Rostrevor, Warrenpoint, Omeath, Carlingford - The Lough.

But that’s no longer entirely true. Larry Toolin was from Ardoyne, he was our boss in Newry; and a great team leader. It was the mid 60s; he took us to Newgrange. Well he started to take us to Newgrange. Ten or twelve of us, we got as far as The White Horse Inn in Drogheda and that’s as far as we got. Sometime later Stasia and I did go to Newgrange. Looking back it was wonderful. Archaeologists working there took us down the tunnel, showing us the engravings and stone crucibles and explained the significance of the alignment.

Then for fear that wasn’t enough they invited us to come with them to Knowth and Dowth. There we scrambled down ladders and they told us of their work. Imagine that happening now. Friends who visit us from the north of Scotland are very taken with Carlingford; there's nothing like it up there. I have a long association with the place.

As a child I’d be there most Sundays in summer. My father loved Carlingford; long before it became the tourist draw it is today we would come over the lough with Danny Tinnelly in his boat. Donal Tinnelly and I, were two small boys. Stuff they took back: I recall long strips of tobacco that would have to be cut onto one ounce plugs; but my abiding memory is half hundred weight bags of onions. Onions; I have no idea why, surely we could have grown them on our side, but for whatever reason onions it was. Recently it was suggested to me that onions were for a time a replacement crop for potatoes in Cooley.

On our return from Carlingford my mother always cooked an exquisite Sunday supper meal. She fried a big full pan of onions and at some stage in the cooking placed halved farls of home baked soda bread on top. And then a big saucepan lid was put on top of that. It simmered for a time. The repast of soda bread soaked in the juice and essence was delicious. I’m told by the in-house authority that a rasher in with the onions may have enhanced the dish.

Around the middle of the 1990s I worked in Cooley for Canon John McGrain and the Architect Gerald Fay. I mapped Cillmhuire (in Templetown), and Grange chapel and its surrounds. Cillmhuire is an ancient church and graveyard associated with The Knights Templar. St. James Church Grange is very old itself. It existed from the 1700s and was worked on by James Gallagher architect and builder from Ravensdale in the early 1800s. Gallagher went on to be very successful in all places - New Orleans.

Seems he designed all the important structures in the area. Such was his importance that the Town Hall in that city is called The Gallier Town Hall. And now I come to the bit that I find fascinating - and it may well be because I have travelled so little myself. In the 1990s when Grange church was repaired Gerald Fay was the architect and he went to New Orleans to have a look at Gallagher’s work. I couldn’t believe it! Gerald Fay went to New Orleans so he could get a feel of the architecture of that city and bring it back to Grange. And what a job he, Canon McGrain and the team of craftsmen made of it.

St James Church is a one off. With three balconies a tiled floor and a bevelled roof. Light streams through the arched windows on the altar that is central to the people whether they be tens or hundreds. The floor, shades of dark brown, the woodwork old fashioned blue green. There’s a wonderful modern celtic design granite baptismal font. Grange Church is exquisite in its simplicity ; it doesn’t need me trying to describe it - you really need to see it for yourself.