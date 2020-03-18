Dundalk gardaí found man carrying six-inch steak knife

A 27-year-old man who was found with a six-inch steak knife after Dundalk gardaí received reports of a drunk man being armed with a knife, is under threat as a result of the ongoing feud in Drogheda, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The solicitor representing Karl Leddy formerly with an address care of St. Joseph's Homeless Aid in Drogheda, also told the court the defendant's mother's house had been burnt down as part of the feud.

A previous court sitting in January heard how local gardaí responding to reports of a drunk man being armed with a knife in the Castletown area on September 16th last, came upon the defendant carrying cans of cider in one hand and a six inch steak knife in the other.

The defence solicitor said his client - who was homeless at the time, was very drunk on the night in question and very much apologised.

He added the defendant is now 'very sober' and is living with his sister in Dundalk, and asked the court to consider ordering a Probation report to show the progress he has made since September. The court heard Mr. Leddy had seven previous convictions including burglary and theft. Last Wednesday the solicitor, in acknowledging a Probation report on his client 'doesn't make good reading', told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that that 'the problem is he's under threat in relation to the situation in Drogheda.'

He added the defendant's mother's house was burnt down as part of the ongoing feud. Judge McKiernan imposed a €300 fine.