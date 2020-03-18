Accused of involvement in serious assault at Dundalk bus depot

Two people accused of being involved in a serious assault at the Bus Eireann bus depot in Dundalk, have been returned for trial at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Aisling Hughes (34) with an address care of the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk and Sean O'Neill (42) of Linenhall Street, Dundalk are both charged with assault causing harm at the bus depot at the Long Walk, Dundalk on October 27th 2018.

Sean O'Neill is also accused of producing a Stanley blade knife in the course of a dispute.

At Dundalk district court last Wednesday, after hearing a book of evidence had been served on both accused Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent them both forward for trial to the next Circuit Court sitting on the 21st of April.