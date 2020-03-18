Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Breege Mannion (née Jordan) of The Cresent, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully, in Louth County Hospital. Breege, much loved wife of the late Frank, dear mother of Seamus, Eileen, Kathleen, Marie and the late Francis, loving granny of Barry, Patricia, Clare, Seamus, Mark, David, Liosa, and Mark, great-grandmother of Stevie, Leah, Sofia, and Maya and sister of Kathleen and Dieter. Breege will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Breege’s Funeral will take place privately. Her family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Murphy (née Kimmins) of Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, adoring mam of Orla and the late Thomas, dear daughter of the late Richard and Nan and much loved sister of Peter, Moira and Anthony. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family don't want anyone to feel obliged to visit the family home or attend ceremonies. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolences section below. A Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Thursday, after which Kay will be laid to rest with Seamus and Thomas.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Rogers (née Mulligan) of late of Hill Street and Faughart, Dundalk/Monaghan

Peacefully in her 95th year surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Dealgan Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jimmy & son Jim, cherished mother of Maureen Corrigan and Hugh. Betty will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, son, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Sheila & Imelda, her 7 adoring grandchildren and 6 doting great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and by all who knew and loved her.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Betty’s funeral will be held in private.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below marked “Condolences”. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe, Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk T: 042 93 34240

Betty’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses, carers and staff of Dealgan Nursing Home, for the wonderful care they gave to Betty during her time with them.



The death has occurred of Michael Thorne, Ardee, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Michael, beloved husband of Mary (née Cronin) and loving father of Damian, Louise, Colum and Niamh. Predeceased by his father Henry, his mother Catherine, sister Patricia and her husband George, father-in-law and mother-in-law Sean and Ciss Cronin. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Evan, Emer, Adam, James, Sarah, Brody, Bella, Ellen, Bobby and Nina, sons-in-law Séan and Shane, daughters-in-law Karen and Linda, brothers John, Peter, Harry and Jim, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral for Michael will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would like to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message in the Condolence section below.