Plans afoot in Dundalk for drive-in cinema event amid Covid-19 outbreak

There are plans afoot to bring a drive-in cinema to Dundalk to help battle the boredom during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Big Drive Inn, who say the full details are coming soon, took to Facebook this evening to tease those interested.

"Let's face it, boredom is getting the best of us in the times of this lock down... We want to make it just that little bit better by doing an event for the people of Dundalk to enjoy with their love ones in a safe environment.

"We are going to roll out our plans shortly in bringing entertainment to all who are interested.

"COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Safe Event."