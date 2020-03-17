WATCH: Over 100 cars take part in Dundalk St Patrick's Day parade

Over 100 cars are currently taking part in a St Patrick's Day car parade with people being asked to donate via a GoFundMe page for Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Local man Jody Keenan set up the fundraiser and organised the car parade, which massed along the Ballymscanlon to Carlingford road, before heading into Dundalk. He explained the reasoning behind the parade:

"To lighten the mood on a dull St.Patricks Day let's use our time to give back to those who are helping our country through this international crisis. I am choosing to start a gofundme me as exchanging money at this time is not safe. All proceeds will go towards Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. To help fight in any way possible the spread of corona virus and to give back to the nurses, doctors, cleaners, carers etc."

Random unorganised but organised looking car parade building up in Dundalk.

Folks just joining for the fun of it. Its a few miles long and just looks like its only started.

Were there is will there is a way.@DundalkDemocrat pic.twitter.com/iodBUsaNvN — MoChara (@LovesACurry) March 17, 2020



You can donate here