Omniplex Cinema Dundalk closes amid Covid-19 crisis

Omniplex Cinema in Dundalk has announced it will be closing temporarily amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak

In a statement tonight, they said:

"We have made the difficult decision to close our cinemas in the Republic of Ireland from today (16th of March) until the 29th of March due to HSE advice on 'Social Distancing'. We will review our re-opening date in line with updated government advice.

"Any tickets bought online will be automatically refunded in the coming days, if you have bought tickets in the cinema, please email feedback@omniplex.ie.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, but believe it's in the best interests of our customers and staff.

"To paraphrase one of our favourites, 'we'll be back'."