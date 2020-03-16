Four Seasons Hotel in Carlingford announces temporary closure amid Covid-19 outbreak

The Four Seasons Hotel, Spa and Leisure Club in Carlingford have announced they are temporarily closing their doors amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In a statement on their Facebook page, they said:

"To all our dear guests, it is with a heavy heart that we have come to a decision to close our doors at the Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford until the 29th of March after contacting all of our guests that have been affected.

"The safety of our guests and employees is a priority and we understand the tremendous pressure this puts on anyone with upcoming stays, events and weddings. We would like to ensure you that we will do all in our power to lessen this burden and will endeavor to accommodate all those affected.



"Our phones will still be in operation from 7am to 11pm for any queries. Please email info@fshc.ie or call +353 (0)42 93 73530

"We would like to thank all our guests for your custom and for standing by us in this unprecedented time. We are sending you the best wishes over the coming weeks and we hope to welcome you all once this crisis has passed."

Meanwhile the Carrickdale Hotel also announced they will be closing.

"From tomorrow Tuesday 17th March, the Carrickdale Hotel & Spa, will be closing its doors temporarily as a measure to counteract the spread of Covid-19.

"In the interim, for any future wedding couples with concerns, there will be someone available to address any queries by contacting the hotel or by sending an email to manager@carrickdale.com.

"As everyone can appreciate, this is a very hard decision to make, however we feel it is the only way forward to eradicate the spread of this virus.

"We do hope to see all our loyal customers when we return and, in the meantime, please stay safe."