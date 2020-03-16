Covid-19
Chief Medical Officer offers guidelines on Covid-19
Coronavirus
Chief Medical Officer Tony Dr Tony Holohan has stated that the next seven days are paramount for the containment of Covid-19.
Holohan has urged people to flatten the curve by following these steps:
1. Reduce your social contacts – see only a handful of people in your network.
2. Distance yourself 2 metres from people in shops & supermarkets.
3. Stop shaking hands or hugging when you say hello.
4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
5. Wash your hands regularly and practice cough and sneeze hygiene.
6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
7. Check on your vulnerable family members and neighbours.
8. Work from home where possible.
