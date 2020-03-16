Taidgh Kavanagh to take office as newly elected President of Dundalk IT Students’ Union

Drogheda man Taidgh Kavanagh was elected DKIT’s new Students’ Union president last Thursday. After weeks of intense campaigning and various events, polling day was welcomed after high and lows throughout.

Currently serving as Vice President for Welfare and Equality, Taidgh took the leap into the presidency campaign after receiving his degree in Digital Humanities. In his manifesto, which went by the slogan “Give Change a Chance”, Taidgh said:

“For the last year, I have been on the ground as your Welfare and Equality Officer. Throughout my term, I have listened to the issues the students have faced and I am now ready to take the wheel and fix them.

“Now I want to be the difference and in the position of leadership”

Speaking to the Democrat post-election, he explained why he decided to run for the position against current President, Glenn McCourt.

“The reason I ran for the election is that I’ve always been a passionate individual who likes the idea of helping others, so this gives me the best platform to do so!”.

After such a successful campaign, relief was at the forefront for the newly-elected President. With the rest of the term as the serving Vice President for Welfare and Equality, he will step into his new role with plenty of plans for his term of presidency.

Throughout his year in the role, Taidgh says he has noticed a huge accessibility and inclusivity issue around the grounds of the institute. One of the main issues he wishes to tackle in his term of the presidency is to take steps to improve this for vulnerable members of the student community.

“I promise to fight and lobby for the establishment of access doors as they are a basic human right. People are only disabled when the environment is not accessible”.

Addressing and taking measures to resolve the major parking issue around the college campus is another objective of Taidgh’s, with the implementation of prioritising parking to staff and students only and the campaign to extend parking spaces in the vicinity.

“I wish to implement SU parking stickers which will eliminate off-campus commuters taking up the spaces for our students. I will also lobby for more parking spaces to be built within the campus to help give more options to our students”, he wrote in his published manifesto.

From the commotion of the organization for campaigning, to hosting events, all the while hitting the ground running with meeting and talking to fellow members of the student community, emotions were high when the result was announced.

“Being the newly elected President is a dream come true. It still hasn’t really sunk in but all I know is I’m going to do the absolute best for all students”, he said while speaking of his feelings post-election.

With many more plans ahead for the 22-year-old with his new role in the Students’ Union, motivation is high to put his all into the role.

“You gave change a chance, now let’s see what good we can do.”