Business as usual - The Dundalk Democrat will keep bringing you the news

The Dundalk Democrat will be on sale as usual during this time of coronavirus measures.

Our newsroom staff will be working from home and we would be delighted to hear from you by email or on the phone.

You can contact us at the below details.

This is an unprecedented time for us all, look after yourselves and your families and we will continue to bring you reliable news and information about the coronavirus situation in Dundalk and Louth, as well as all the other news that's happening.

Contact Us

Editor: David Lynch

Email: david@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Twitter:@DavidLynchDLK

Tel: 0879548103



News Room

Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Twitter:@DundalkDemocrat



Journalist: Donard McCabe

Email: donard.mccabe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Twitter:@DonardMcCabe



Sports Desk

Email: sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Twitter:@DemocratSport

Sports Editor: Caoimhin Reilly

Email: caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Twitter:@CaoimhinReilly



For pictures

Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

For Notes

email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

For all advertising, memorials, planning adds and classifieds:

darren.rafferty@dundalkdemocrat.ie

087 1238421



rebecca.mccabe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

086 0479759