Business as usual - The Dundalk Democrat will keep bringing you the news

The Dundalk Democrat will be on sale as usual during this time of coronavirus measures.

Our newsroom staff will be working from home and we would be delighted to hear from you by email or on the phone.

You can contact us at the below details. 

This is an unprecedented time for us all, look after yourselves and your families and we will continue to bring you reliable news and information about the coronavirus situation in Dundalk and Louth, as well as all the other news that's happening.

Contact Us

Editor: David Lynch
Email: david@dundalkdemocrat.ie
Twitter:@DavidLynchDLK

Tel: 0879548103

 
News Room
Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie
Twitter:@DundalkDemocrat


Journalist: Donard McCabe
Email: donard.mccabe@dundalkdemocrat.ie
Twitter:@DonardMcCabe

 
Sports Desk
Email: sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie
Twitter:@DemocratSport

Sports Editor: Caoimhin Reilly
Email: caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie
Twitter:@CaoimhinReilly

 
For pictures
Email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

For Notes

email: editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

For all advertising, memorials, planning adds and classifieds:

darren.rafferty@dundalkdemocrat.ie
087 1238421


rebecca.mccabe@dundalkdemocrat.ie 
086 0479759