Dundalk store to open for elderly only at certain hours amid Covid-19 outbreak

Supervalu Fairways in Dundalk have decided they will open their doors at certain hours to enable elderly people only to shop in store in an effort to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to those most at risk.

In a statement on Facebook this evening, the store posted:

"Here at Supervalu fairways Dundalk we will be opening our store between 7-8am for the elderly commencing Wednesday 18th March. Could the wider public please respect this hour

and understand that this time is allocated for elderly people only.

"We thank you all for your cooperation.

"We will have bouncers in the door checking ID (Ciaran and Brian ). so we repeat elderly only from 7-8AM."