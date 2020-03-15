Deaths in Louth - Sunday March 15 2020

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) McCloskey of Whitemill, Faughart, Dundalk, Louth

Beloved husband of Rita and devoted father of Leigh, Terry, Janice and Michelle. Ollie will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Laragh, Eric and Eíbhlin, brothers Michael, Padraig, Seán, Eugene, Domonic and Gregory, sister Catharee, daughters-in-law Marta and Karen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret and brothers Noel and Savio.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Joseph’s Redemptorist Church for immediate family only. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Childrens’ Hospital c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House strictly private, by request.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to everybody who participated in the search for Ollie and supported them throughout.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on livestream from St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church webcam. Follow the link

www.redemptoristsdundalk.ie/ live-webcam

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

Updated Government advice and Archdiocese of Armagh protocols have come into effect in an effort to contain the current pandemic.

Posting condolences on RIP.ie should be considered a sensible alternative to sympathising in person until the current restrictions are lifted.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dympna McKenna of South Lodge, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth



On Wednesday March 11 2020, unexpectedly at her home. Predeceased by her parents Sean and Bridget, brothers Sean and Seamus, step-dad Jackie.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Sean and David, daughters Angela Higgins and Louise Duffy, brothers Anthony and Noel, sisters Helena, Mary and Josephine, sons in-law Matthew and Ruairi, daughter in-law Josephine, grandchildren Josh, Nicole, Naomi, Caitlin, Emma, Jane, Jake and Shea, brothers and sisters in-law, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street (eircode) A91 H6 H2, from Sunday 12 noon to 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary's Church Ravensdale arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Walsh of Derrycamma, Castlebellingham, Louth

Bridie Walsh, Derrycamma, Castlebellingham on March 15 2020, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral arrangements later

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bridie Beatty (née Dougan) of Drogheda, Louth / Armagh

Beloved wife of the late Sean, sister of the late Patsy and sister in law of the Mary. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Drogheda, at 12.30pm.

In keeping with current government advice regarding public gatherings the funeral will be private for family and close friends.

For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section here.

House private, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Phyllis Leech (née Bird) of Avenue 3, Yellowbatter, Drogheda, Co Louth

On March 12 2020, peacefully at her home. Phyllis. Beloved mam of the late Robert and loving wife to Michael and mam to Orla and Michael.

Sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, son in law Colin, daughter-in-law Deborah, grandchildren Adam, Joe, Billy and Finn, sisters Marie, Lily and Christine, brothers Tony and Gerard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately at her home. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o’clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium.

No Mass cards of flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care or Irish Wheelchair Association.

In keeping with current Government advice regarding public gatherings Funeral and Cremation will be private for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section here.

May she rest in peace







