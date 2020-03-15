LIST: Dundalk and Louth businesses close amid Covid-19 outbreak

Many local businesses have taken the decision to close their premises as part of precautions against the spread of Covid-19.

Videos and images of people in pubs and clubs across the country caused anger last night as the message to socially distance appeared to go unheeded by some.

However, many local businesses have shut their doors, including:

The Neptune, Blackrock, Brubakers, The Century Bar, Felda, The Brake, Callan’s Bar and Restaurant, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Pirate’s Den, Sing Li - curry van, Lily Finnegans, Air Bound, PJ O’Hare’s - Carlingford, The Tattoo Room, Eamo’s Bar, Louth Village, MacNamee's - Knockbridge, Lumpers, Blue Anchor, Golden Chopsticks, Ridley's Nite Club, Sheba, On Yer Bike, Carlingford, Lennon's Gastro Pub, Fergusons Bar & Bistro, Grove House, Dunleer, Hamills, Ardee, Fairgreen Bar, Thompson's H&E Shop Linenhall Street, McAlesters bar, 23 Seats, Beyond Beauty.

We will endeavour to update this list throughout today.