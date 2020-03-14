BREAKING: M1 in Louth 'at a standstill' following incident

There are emerging reports this afternoon that the M1 motorway southbound close to the exit for Ardee is at a standstill following an incident.

Traffic is already reported to be backed up towards the exit for Castlebellingham.

There are unconfirmed reports that a person may have been knocked down. Emergency services are en route.

Diversions are already in place and witnesses say the motorway is now closed southbound from Junction 15.

More as we get it.